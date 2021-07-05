kaduna-govt-orders-immediate-closure-of-13-schools-over-insecurity

A file photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Kaduna State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools located in areas that have been identified as vulnerable to attacks by bandits.

This followed Monday’s bandits’ attack on Bethel Baptist school in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where an unspecified number of students were kidnapped.

The directive which was issued by the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed to proprietors of private schools, said the closure is with immediate effect.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please,” she said.

Ahmed listed the names of the affected schools to include Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda, Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido, ECWA Secondary school, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others are, St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari, Prelude Secondary School, Kujama, Ibiso Secondary School, Tashar Iche, Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip international (Girls) School.

Also on the list are, Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama, Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

A combination of file photos of the map of Kaduna State and a gun recovered from crime suspects.

Kaduna has been experiencing series of attacks by bandits, with educational institutions considered as soft targets.

Monday’s attack was the fourth mass school kidnap in Kaduna state since December.

Bethel Baptist High School is a co-education college established by Baptist church in 1991 at Maramara village in Chikun district outside the state capital Kaduna.

Around 1,000 students and pupils have been abducted in different Nigerian states since December last year. Most have been released after negotiations with local officials, although some are still being held.