kaduna-govt-orders-closure-of-living-faith,-deeper-life,-ecwa,-10-other-schools

Following security threat and kidnapping of school children in the state, Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority has ordered 13 schools in areas vulnerable to bandits attacks to shut down immediately.

A letter sent to the proprietors of affected schools from the authority by the Director-General, Umma K. Ahmed, said,

“Sequel to the information reaching the Authority on the security threat at the Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi, a meeting with the National Association of proprietors of Private schools (NAPPS) and some key stakeholders was held on Monday 5th July, 2021 with the resolution that the following schools should closedown with effect from Monday 5th July, 2021.”

The letter entitled, “Notice Of Closure Of Some Identified Vulnerable Schools” the authority warned of sanctions against schools that fail to comply.

The affected schools listed in the letter sighted by bioreports included: Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda, Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido, Ecwa Secondary school, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others are, St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari, Prelude Secondary School, Kujama, Ibiso Secondary school, Tashar Iche, Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip International (Girls) School.

Also in the list are Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama, Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please,” the letter warned.