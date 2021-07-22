…el-Rufai mourns, says monarch a peacemaker

The paramount ruler of the Gbagyi kingdom, better known as ‘Esu Chikun’ in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Dr. Danjuma Barde, is dead.

Barde, a first-class traditional ruler in the state, was said to have died of undisclosed ailment at the 44 Army Reference Hospital in the metropolis on Wednesday, according to official statement.

It was gathered that the monarch had been battling with the ailment for a long while before his demise.

The state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, described the late monarch as a “peacemaker.”

An official condolence message through the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, quoted his principal to have said that the Esu Chikun was a traditional leader who promoted peace and embraced the diversity that development and modernity had brought to his chiefdom.

According to the statement, “Barde was a peacemaker who did not flinch from the challenges of modernity but who fully embraced the possibilities of diversity.”

It added, ‘’This accommodating and constructive attitude has brought immense socio-economic dividends to the people of Chikun Chiefdom, which is host to many of the most significant investment projects the government has attracted to Kaduna State since 2015.

“Dr. Barde was courageous and outspoken, but always in the interest of peace, unity and progress.

“El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is grateful for the positive attitude of the late Dr. Barde. He prayed God to grant him peaceful repose, to comfort his family and the entire Chikun Chiefdom.’’