By Ibrahim Wuyo

Barely 2 days after a Kaduna High Court discharged and acquitted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibraheem Yakubu El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeehah, the Kaduna State Government has filed new charges against the couple.

Mr.Dari Bayero, the state director of public prosecution, said they were not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of the High Court, adding that the new charges would border on terrorism and treasonable felony.

While affirming that the Kaduna State Government would go further with the Zakzaky’s case, Dari emphasized that “we are going to appeal, there is no doubt about it, in fact, we have obtained the court judgment because we are not in agreement with my Lord’s reasoning and conclusion, it is not in consonance with the facts on the ground.”

Dari said they would soon issue an order for the arrest of El-Zakzaky for him to answer the charges.

According to him, some of the actions of the Shiite leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations predated 2015.

Meanwhile, a source told journalists that El-Zakzaky and his wife have since left for Abuja for medical treatment.

According to the source,” they have been flown to Abuja so as to get medical attention. They could not leave on Wednesday because they reached the Kaduna International airport late, the control tower had closed for the day. They were flown to Abuja on Thursday morning. Abuja is safer for our leader.”

In a related development, El- Zakzaky’s son has said that his parents’ ordeal lasted 2055 days.

The only surviving son of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky, thanked Almighty Allah and others who stood by his family during the period his parents were kept in a Correctional facility.

In a statement he issued on Thursday evening, Mohammed said “as you are aware yesterday my father Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Mother Zeenah Ibraheem have recently regained their freedom after the Kaduna state High Court discharged and acquitted them of all charges filed by the current Kaduna State Administration.”

“After expressing our profound gratitude to Allah, the Almighty, we wish to also express our appreciation to all those that stood by us during this ordeal that has lasted two thousand and fifty-five days (2055) nearly 6 years.”

“I along with our entire family wish to especially thank those men, women and children who stood firm in the face of injustice, risking life and limb to demand justice and freedom for them, both inside and outside this country. Of special note are the heroes who marched daily in Abuja non stop for 5 years, a monumental act of sacrifice seldom heard of and certainly unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.”

“I wish to express our gratitude to human rights organizations who continued to help provide us with a voice during this difficult time. Of special note Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and especially The Islamic Human Rights Commission for ensuring that the Atrocities carried out in December 2015 could not be simply covered up.”

“We hail the efforts of free media and those journalists whose commitment to the truth shone even in the face of censorship, threats, and often lethal violence. We commend your steadfastness and bravery, and wish to thank you for all those times you refused to turn a blind eye to tyranny, discrimination, and other crimes being committed in the name of the state.”

“Last but certainly not least I wish to thank my parent’s competent and loyal legal team that was ably led by Chief Femi Falana SAN, who despite all the malicious maneuvers to delay, manipulate and obstruct judicial due process, legal team persevered and ultimately prevailed. We will be eternally grateful for your efforts,” he said.

