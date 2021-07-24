Bandits have invaded Government Secondary School, Ungwan Sarki in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state, carting away National Examination Council question papers.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had trailed a NECO supervisor from one of the new generation banks in town into the school.

The hooded gunmen, it was further learnt, pounced on the female supervisor and made away with all examination papers meant to be written by the SS3 students, believing it was money.

“When the bandits invaded the school, they ordered the NECO official to surrender the examination papers. Even as the official told the gunmen the content, they still didn’t believe her.

“Apparently, the bandits trailed the official from one of the new generation banks where she went to collect the examination materials into the school. They demanded she hand over the materials to them, thinking it was money,” a source said.

There was confusion on Friday following the attack, as parents stormed the school to withdraw their children for fear of being kidnapped.

This is coming in less than three weeks after the abduction of 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School along Kaduna-Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Even as three of the students were reported to have escaped from the bandits, 118 students were still with the bandits with a ransom of N60m dangling on their heads.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement yet as the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached.