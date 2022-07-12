Kaduna-Abuja train: You’ll be held accountable for 43 victims – Activist, Aliyu to FG

A Kaduna-based social activist, Dr. Mustapha Aliyu on Tuesday, in Kaduna, said the Federal Government must be held responsible if anything happens to the remaining 43 Kaduna-Abuja train victims left in bandits’ den.

He vented his anger while speaking with bioreports in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He noted that if a sitting governor could contribute to the release of seven indigenes of the state, why has the Federal Government refused to respond to the bandits’ demands.

He said even if the victims’ families could not do anything about the Federal Government’s response, it will be documented for the entire world to see.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the rescue of the remaining 43 Kaduna-Abuja train victims.

Aliyu, who was pained upon hearing that the families of the seven victims released on Saturday night paid N800 million before their release, noted that since all fingers are not equal, it then, meant those victims who were unable to pay, will continue to languish in the kidnappers’ den.

He further pleaded with the negotiator to, as a matter of urgency, put much pressure on the side of bandits, to release those in their custody in the spirit of Sallah, as they had done in the past.

“I felt sick immediately, I read and confirmed that the seven victims paid between N200million and N100 million.

“As I speak with you, my legs are still shaking, and what would have been the condition of those left in captivity. For goodness sake, innocent people for that matter. Paying such a huge amount of money is a great task for the poor who cannot afford a square meal a day.

“If you observed thoroughly, you will discover that most of the families of those released were assisted by their highly placed relatives, association, and friends. Not everybody can belong,” he explained tearfully.