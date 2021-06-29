By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has apologized to the passengers on board the AK-2 train which left Rigasa Monday morning and broke down at the Dutse Section of the Kaduna-Abuja rail corridor.

The corporation blamed the train mishap on “mechanical malfunctioning,” without going into details.

In a statement of apology signed by Paschal Nnorli, manager of the Abuja-Kaduna train service, “this failure and consequent delay no doubt caused delays to subsequent train services from Abuja to Kaduna.

“The failed locomotive is currently receiving attention from our team of Engineers and Technician at the Idu Locomotive workshop.

“While thanking our esteemed passengers for their patronage, we once more sincerely apologize for inconveniences this breakdown would have caused them.”