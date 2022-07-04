Home NEWS Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Shehu Sani to join street protest
NEWSNews Africa

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Shehu Sani to join street protest

by News
0 views
kaduna-abuja-train-attack:-shehu-sani-to-join-street-protest

Human rights activist and former governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, says he is interested to join the planned protest being organized for Kaduna-Abuja train attack victims who are currently in captivity.

The victims were kidnapped about three months ago when the bloodthirsty men attacked the train and killed several passengers.

Following the inability of the Federal Government to rescue the victims after 95 days in captivity, relatives of the victims threatened to take over government facilities within the state to demand release of the abductees.

Sani, a former federal lawmaker, who spoke during a private meeting with the family members of the victims in Kaduna, lamented the deteriorating security crisis in the country.

He said, “As long as they remain hostage in hands of terrorists, the people of North-western Nigeria and the whole country will never be free and comfortable.

“What is very clear to every one of us is that the life of every hostage is more important than any price we are going to pay to get them out. There is no price that is too much to get this hostage out of captivity

“The terrorists have made their demands and I believe it is not too much for the federal government to do all that is needed to get this hostage out of captivity.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Arsenal confirm deal for Bandeira as Manchester...

Niger guber 2023: APC picks Garba as Bago’s...

Transfer: He’ll not make starting XI – Man...

EPL: Todd Boehly to bring two top stars...

EPL: Ronaldo upset three Manchester United stars before...

EPL: Gabriel Jesus reveals who convinced him to...

WHO declares fresh Ebola outbreak in African country

Transfer: Christian Eriksen informs Manchester United his decision

Palm oil has broader market, greater economic value...

Transfer: Pulisic refuses to be used by Chelsea...

Leave a Reply