Kaduna Abduction: We Rescued 26 Students And A Teacher – Police

A photo combination of a police station and someone carrying a gun

Police authorities in Kaduna State say 26 of the students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist School in Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area of the state, have been rescued.

Police spokesman Muhammed Jalige confirmed the early Monday morning attack, however, he did not disclose how many students were taken.

Some witnesses claim that at least a hundred students were whisked away by the bandits, in an invasion that left two people dead.

Jalige said a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army, and Navy Operatives on getting information about the attack immediately mobilised to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kidnap Students From Another Kaduna School, Kill Two

He added that the operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty-six (26) students including and female teacher safely.

According to him, the rescue operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned.

The command’s spokesman encouraged parents not to be deterred by the recent bandits’ activities in the state targeting schools and learning institutions as strategic measures will be emplaced to forestall further occurrence of such dastardly acts of criminality against innocent children.

He stressed that the command is saddened by the incident and called on all stakeholders on security to unite “particularly at this very critical time to safeguard schools in order to guarantee a safe and secured learning environment and other meaningful businesses”.