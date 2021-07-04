k1-undergoes-surgery

Wasiu Ayinde, Nigerian Fuji star better known as K1 De Ultimate or Kwam 1, has gone under the knife for an undisclosed ailment.

Bolaji Basia, the musician’s friend, broke the news in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday night.

In the post, Basia said the singer only had a “minor surgery”, adding that he is fast recuperating.

“Hmmm. When he sang bobo nogo die unless to ba darugbo, it was like fun… But, it’s becoming a prophecy right now. Minor surgery though but I still give thanks to almighty God for the success,” he wrote.

He, however, did not disclose the ailment Kwam 1 was treating.

The development comes days after the singer and other friends gathered to celebrate Basia’s birthday on June 25.

Kwam 1 is believed to have undergone several other surgeries in the past. In August 2019, the musician reportedly went under the knife after severe pain in the throat.

In 2018, reports had also swirled that he embarked on medical trip to Canada to treat respiratory complications.

He has also been in the spotlight for several controversial issues since last year including allegedly assaulting Wole Sorunke, an Ogun-based broadcaster, at an event.

Kwam 1 was also accused of having an extramarital affair with Olori Ajoke, alaafin of Oyo’s youngest wife — an allegation he denied.