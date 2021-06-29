K-pop label’s big plans for NCT, Aespa and other acts in 2021 – South China Morning Post

Aespa, the girl group launched by SM Entertainment in 2020. Their recent single, Next Level, was described at June 29’s “SM Congress” as the latest episode in a sci-fi storyline that anchor’s the label’s SM “creative universe” concept. Photo: @aespa_official/Instagram
- NCT and its subgroups will release LPs and other material, and members will serve as mentors for a televised US contest to form an NCT Hollywood group
- SM also gives more details of its ‘creative universe’ inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as cartoons, apps and games featuring multiple groups
Topic |
Exo
Updated: 3:41pm, 29 Jun, 2021
Aespa, the girl group launched by SM Entertainment in 2020. Their recent single, Next Level, was described at June 29’s “SM Congress” as the latest episode in a sci-fi storyline that anchor’s the label’s SM “creative universe” concept. Photo: @aespa_official/Instagram