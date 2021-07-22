Home ENTERTAINMENT K-pop label SM Entertainment tackles obsessive, invasive fans – South China Morning Post
K-pop label SM Entertainment tackles obsessive, invasive fans

K-pop label SM Entertainment, home to NCT and Exo has vowed to take action against invasive fans, known as ‘sasaeng’. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images K-pop label SM Entertainment, home to NCT and Exo has vowed to take action against invasive fans, known as ‘sasaeng’. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

  • K-pop label SM Entertainment says it will no longer turn a blind eye to bad fan behaviour, and promises to take legal action
  • Obsessive fans, known as ‘sasaeng’, follow stars and invade their private lives, sometimes endangering them

Tamar Herman

Updated: 9:30pm, 22 Jul, 2021

