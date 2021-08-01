K-dramas to watch in August 2021: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, DP, Lovers of the Red Sky and more – Hindustan Times

A new month, a new set of K-dramas set to premiere. August promises a fresh potpourri of K-dramas for fans. From romance and comedy to period dramas and tragedy, there is something for everyone. However, there are a few that have already generated curiosity among fans. So, here’s a look at five K-dramas that you can add to your watchlist this month.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha:

After his newfound fame with Start-Up in 2020, Kim Seon-ho makes a comeback on the small screen with Hometown Cha Cha Cha. This time, he will star alongside Shin Min-ah. The trailer of the show was recently released which revealed that Kim Seon-ho essays the role of Hong Du-sik, an unemployed man who seems to be an expert at odd jobs and always in demand with the locals. He crosses paths with Yoon Hye-jin, played by Shin Min-ah, a dentist who has moved to the town recently. The show is said to revolve around these two very different characters.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha will replace The Devil Judge on tvN, starting August 28. International viewers can stream it on Netflix.

The Road: Tragedy of One:

Another tvN drama that is set to premiere this month is The Road: Tragedy of One. The K-drama will dive into the fictional lives of an affluent family in the residential complex called Royal Hills. The series will explore these characters’ ambitions, secrets, guilt, and salvation. The synopsis and the posters have revealed that Ji Jin-hee essays the role of Baek Soo-hyun, an influential news announcer, who is married to a powerful man’s daughter, who controls the political world in South Korea. According to scmp.com, the show was slated to release in July but will now premiere on August 4.

D.P.

A Netflix original, DP (Deserter Pursuit) joins the long list of webtoons K-dramas. Jung Hae-in plays Ahn Jun-ho who has just joined the military. Even before he could adapt to the new life, Sergeant Park Bum-goo (Kim Sung Kyun) offers to recruit him into the D.P. squad. He and his partner Han Ho-yeol (Goo Kyo-hwan) then set off to hunt down deserters. The teaser offers glimpses of their eventful trip, however, it comes to a standstill when they catch a deserter and he asks them the motive behind the arrest. Fans will have to watch the series, which according to scmp.com streams from August 27, to know the answer.

Lovers of the Red Sky:

SBS is preparing to take viewers back in time with Lovers of the Red Sky. The period romance features Kim Yoo-jung as a painter named Hong Cheon-ki from the Joseon dynasty who became the first female painter at the Dohwaseo (Korean Royal Academy of Painting). She crosses paths with Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo-seop), a visually challenged astrologer who can read the stars despite his lost vision. The show will follow their unusual romance.

As per Soompi, Lovers of the Red Sky is based on Jung Eun-gwol’s Hong Chun Gi. The author’s previous novels such as Sungkyunkwan Scandal and The Moon Embracing the Sun have also been adapted into K-dramas. The show is set to premiere on August 26.

Police University:

KBS is taking viewers to the university, Police University to be more precise. The upcoming K-drama revolves around a police officer named Yoo Dong-Man (Cha Tae-Hyun) who is sent to the university to train rookie candidates. Given the theme of the show, expect romance, school drama and more. The show also stars B1A4 member Jung Jin-young (also known as Jinyoung) and f(x) star Krystal. The K-drama is set to premiere on August 9.

Besides these new shows, Hospital Playlist 2, Nevertheless and The Devil Judge will continue to air new episodes every week.