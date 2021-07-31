- K.D., Jayson Tatum catch fire as Team USA hangs 119 on the Czech Republic | NBC Sports
- Kevin Durant makes history as Team USA blasts Czech Republic to advance to quarterfinals Yahoo Sports
- Kevin Durant powers Team USA’s rout of Czech Republic on record night at Tokyo Olympics ESPN
- Olympics: Zach LaVine, U.S. top Tomáš Satoranský, Czechs Chicago Tribune
- USA Basketball Dominates the Czech Republic in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics | CBS Sports HQ CBS Sports HQ
- View Full Coverage on Google News