Juventus target shock move for Tottenham full-back

Juventus have made a shock move by making Emerson Royal their top target for the right side of the defence, according to Rudy Galetti.

The Brazilian’s performance for Tottenham have been heavily scrutinised and their interest comes as a shock to many.

The Old Lady are planning to make their move for the defender next summer with a six-month loan deal for Alvaro Odriozola being prepared.

Juventus are on the hunt for a new right-back with their current options failing to impress.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo are Juve’s current two right-backs.

Max Allegri now wants to bolster his options and Emerson is the player the Old Lady want the most.

Spurs paid £25 million for the 23-year-old back in 2021 and are likely to take a hit on that fee.

His time in north London hasn’t been ideal as his performances have been pretty abject.

Most supporters have been very critical of the Brazilian and would be delighted to see him replaced.

Antonio Conte will more than likely be keen to upgrade his right-wing back options too.

Matt Doherty has also struggled there at times whilst Djed Spence has made just two appearances off the bench.

However, the Bianconeri will make a strong push to sign him next summer and in the meantime, are looking at Real Madrid’s Odriozola.

