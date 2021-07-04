juventus-legend-makes-revealing-statement-about-ronaldo-while-working-as-ambassador-for-club

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tagged by former France international David Trezeguet as a problematic player to work with

The former Juventus striker believes nobody can manage Ronaldo like his former teammate Zinedine Zidane did

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner won the highest goalscorer in Serie A last season but could not his team retain the title

Cristiano Ronaldo is a difficult player to work with according to former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, The Sun.

Despite scoring 101 goals in 133 appearances for the Bianconeri since his 2018 arrival from Real Madrid the French icon still believes Ronaldo has problems with his teammate.

The Old lady picked the last Champions League spot in Serie A last season after they were dethroned by Inter Milan for the Scudetto.

Trezeguet also suggested that only his former teammate Zinedine Zidane is the only coild that can manage his excesses.

The 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner told Gazzetta dello Sport:

“It was the best signing from the club, nobody expected that.

“There have been some problems with his team-mates, and you could see that, but he’s scored 100 goals.

“I think nobody has been able to manage him as [well as] Zinedine Zidane.

Cristoano Ronaldo: David Trezeguet claims CR& is a difficult player to work with.

“Perhaps there has been a lack of dialogue at Juventus at some point.

“One coach can tell a player: ‘Look at this game, you walked for 90 minutes and you must help me win the games’.

“There are players you don’t want to have against because they make you win the matches.

“Ronaldo is one of them, Dybala as well. Some of the others, with all the respect due, not as much.”

