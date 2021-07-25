juventus-give-fresh-update-on-ronaldo,-dybala’s-future

Juventus have provided the latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala’s future at the club.

Ronaldo and Dybala have been linked with transfers away from Juventus this summer as their contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sassuolo vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts over 100 goals with Dybala

However, Juventus vice-president, Pavel Nedved, has now ruled out any possibility of both Ronaldo and Dybala leaving Turin this summer.

Nedved said Ronaldo would stay at Juventus while talks are ongoing over a new contract for Dybala.

Juventus withdraw Dybala’s new contract

“(Director Federico) Cherubini has already been in contact with his (Dybala’s) agent, who will arrive in Turin next week,” Nedved told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are in a good time to get the situation resolved, it’s not a problem.”

He added, “Ronaldo will return to training on Monday and he will stay with us.”