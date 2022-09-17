Juventus boss Allegri has not seen Pogba since midfield star´s extortion claims

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri says he has not seen Paul Pogba since allegations of an extortion plot targeting the France international came to light.

Pogba returned to Turin in July following six frustrating years at Manchester United, having originally left Juventus to head back to Old Trafford, where he started his career.

The early stages of the World Cup winner’s second Juventus spell have been blighted first by a knee injury and now by claims of an attempt to extort money from him.

Pogba’s lawyers have alleged he has been targeted by an organised gang. ESPN reported the matter is being investigated by French police, with threats received by Pogba said to be serious.

Speaking ahead of his team welcoming Spezia for a Serie A game on Wednesday, Allegri said he has not caught up with the Frenchman, having stayed away from him during his injury recovery.

“I haven’t seen him because Injured players work train at different times,” Allegri said on Tuesday, when asked about the midfielder.

He explained: “At the moment Paul Pogba isn’t available, if everything goes well, from next week he’ll start running again, he is a very important player for us.”

Allegri: “@paulpogba isn’t available at the moment. If everything goes well, next week he’ll start running again.” #JuveSpezia

— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 3src, 2src22

Allegri confirmed Angel Di Maria would return to the fold for the Spezia game after an adductor injury, but declined to say whether the Argentine playmaker would start.

“I haven’t decided on the line-up yet,” Allegri said. “Angel Di Maria [is] available, [but] tomorrow, I will decide on the formation. The match will be a difficult and important one. Spezia are doing good things in the league and they are a team that scores goals.”