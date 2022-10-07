Juventus 3-0 Bologna: Bianconeri sweep aside visitors to ease pressure on Allegri

Goals from Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik helped Juventus snap their month-long winless streak as they returned to Serie A action with a 3-src victory over Bologna.

Heading into Sunday’s encounter, Massimiliano Allegri’s side had not won across all competitions since the end of August, to leave the head coach’s future at the club in serious doubt.

But an assured display from the Bianconeri against Thiago Motta’s embattled side has likely assuaged immediate fears at Allianz Stadium, while the scope of the Bologna boss’ task is becoming readily apparent.

Aside from an off-target Manuel Locatelli effort in the first minute, the early exchanges provided scant entertainment in Turin as both sides sought to settle into the game.

But it was Juventus who looked the livelier of the two and when Vlahovic picked off a loose ball in midfield, the crowd rose to roar on his blazing run.

Kostic ran crafty support along the left flank, and when the ball came wide to him, his low strike beyond Lukasz Skorupski back across the box was a worthy opener.

Freeze-frame #JuveBologna #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/qKBNjFrf13

— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 2, 2src22

Bologna seldom looked like they would disturb that lead and the visitors were made to pay again just before the hour mark when Vlahovic powered Weston McKennie’s cross home with a header.

Merely three minutes later, Milik took advantage of a defensive lapse to rifle a vicious volley into the roof of the net, and from there the hosts cruised to full-time for a morale-boosting result.