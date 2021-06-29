Justin Trudeau Made A Sports Bet With Joe Biden And People Want It To Involve Trump – HuffPost

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in some lighthearted, sporting banter over the Stanley Cup Final.

Trudeau, a diehard fan of the Montreal Canadiens, suggested making his side’s best-of-seven playoffs against Tampa Bay Lightning a little bit more interesting with this tweet for Biden:

Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now… how about a friendly wager, @POTUS? #GoHabsGo 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #StanleyCup — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 29, 2021

Biden, or whoever was running the official @POTUS account at the time, responded:

Former President Barack Obama twice had to give cases of beer to then-Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper after losing similar hockey wagers while in office.

Biden’s prospects are already looking better than that of his predecessor, though. Lightning won the first game 5-1. The second game of the series is on Wednesday.

It’s not clear what the pair will bet.

But Twitter users had some ideas, some of which involved former President Donald Trump:

