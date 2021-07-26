Justin Timberlake Reacts to Lance Bass Shading Him – Just Jared

Justin Timberlake is jokingly clapping back at Lance Bass!

On Sunday (July 25), Lance, 42, shared a TikTok video on his Instagram of him dancing along with the caption, “When JT finally responds to my text.”

He also wrote, “It’s the little things” while tagging Justin, 40, in the post.

After seeing the post, Justin took to the comments to respond.

“Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” Justin wrote along with the laughing emoji.

Lance then responded, writing, “Touché!”

If you missed it, Lance and husband Michael Turchin announced last month that they are expecting twins, a boy and a girl, in October.

Justin and wife Jessica Biel share two sons: Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1.

In a recent interview, Jessica opened up about parenting during the pandemic.