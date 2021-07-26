Justin Timberlake has a great response after Lance Bass calls him out for not texting back – Entertainment Weekly News

The fellow NSYNC alum responded in the most relatable of ways for parents.

Justin Timberlake has some parenting advice for fellow NSYNC member Lance Bass — and it’s get used to not always answering your text messages.

Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake, left, and Lance Bass. | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Sunday, Bass shared a video of himself dancing where he had been digitally inserted into a group of people celebrating joyfully. Originally posted on TikTok, Bass captioned the video with, “When JT finally responds to my text…”

“It’s the little things,” he wrote on Instagram, adding a cute shoutout on TikTok to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Celebrity, the band’s fourth (and final) studio album which was released July 24, 2001.

Fans immediately scrutinized Bass’ comment, wondering if it meant there was some sort of conflict between the former boy band members. But Timberlake was quick to jump in and defend himself as well as the duo’s friendship, taking it upon himself to offer some advice about the realities of parenthood.

“Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” he commented with three emoji laughing faces.

“Touché!” Bass replied.

Lance Bass responds to Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake responds to Lance Bass video saying his NSYNC band mate is slow to text back. | Credit: Lance Bass/Instagram

Timberlake, who has been married since 2012, shares two sons with his wife Jessica Biel. Bass will become a first-time father this fall with husband Michael Turchin, who he wed in 2014.

“It has been quite the journey,” Bass told PEOPLE in June, opening up about his journey to parenthood, which included multiple surrogacy attempts and a miscarriage.

“I grew up in this family unit where I dreamt of having a kid and having that dynamic,” he continued. “And sometimes in your life you feel like, ‘Okay, I’ll never be able to have that. I’m not supposed to have that.’ But now we’re realizing, ‘No, we do need that. We deserve that and we can have this. And I love that our mentality is definitely changing in the community.”

