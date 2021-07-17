Home ENTERTAINMENT Justin Biebers lookalike – a celebrity son – takes internet by storm – Geo News
It is Romeo Beckham – the middle son of star footballer David Beckham and style icon Victoria Beckham. Romeo posted a picture of himself on social media and many believed that it is pop star Justin Bieber, not Romeo.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo posted a happy snap of himself while carrying his little sister Harper in his embrace. Romeo wished her a happy birthday as she turned ten.

Romeo while gazing into the camera with a smile on his lips looked exactly like the 27-year-old singer. Many commenters believed so.

Justin Bieber also jumped into the comment section with a cute remark: “U guys literally look related to me.”

Thousands of commenters saw eye to eye with Justin Bieber as his comment gathered over eight thousand likes. Some fans said Romeo is definitely a mini Biebs, while a commenter said, “Wait I . thought that was JB.”

“Every…single…time! I think he is you” says another comment.

Others also expressed the same thing, saying, “Took me too long to figure out that wasn’t you,” “I was like who is Bieber posing with…” and “I was just thinking about that” fill Romeo’s comments section below Justin’s message.

