justin-bieber’s-fans-defend-singer-after-video-of-him-seemingly-shouting-at-wife-went-viral

Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a nightclub with his wife Hailey after a surprise performance

The singer appeared to be ‘yelling’ at his wife as he raised his hand, a scene which some fans did not enjoy

However, this was not the case as many of his fans, who were at the location, defended him, saying he was just too hyped

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video of R&B star Justin Bieber appearing to be shouting at his wife Hailey has gone viral on social media.

Justin Bieber and Hailey had attended a party in Las Vegas. Photo: justinbieber.

Source: Instagram

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video was taken as the couple, and their security team left the XS nightclub in Las Vegas, where Bieber and pop star Diplo had a surprise appearance.

This was Saturday, July 10, but the video went viral on Tuesday, showing Justin seemingly shouting at his wife while speaking to her.

According to the clip, the 26-year-old could be seen throwing his hand in the air, which made fans question exactly what was going on.

Well, according to Toofab, who spoke to bystanders at the venue, this was far away from the truth as the singer was just too ‘hyped’.

The Beliebers said the star was just “all adrenaline” and hated how their star was being criticised for doing nothing.

Here are a few fan comments who spoke to sources and social media.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” one fan said.

“He was on straight adrenaline from performing,” another noted.

“He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” another fan added.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

General fan reactions

Here’s also fans views from an Instagram video by Onsite:

@krisskrisss said:

“He stay giving her attitude.”

@kredact said:

“They fighting on the red carpet? that’s so trailer park.”

@theofficialalexisj said:

“Y’all act like married people don’t fuss.”

@i_moonwalkongold said:

“He always seems to be arguing with her.”

@ariesfinestt said:

“Yeah, married people argue but not in a public manner like this multiple times.”

@gapdandelion said:

“I still ain’t forget when he closed the car door on her.”

Bieber revisits the past with old photo post

Some months ago, . reported that the American music star took his fans on social media on a trip down memory lane.

Bieber said at the time he was young, confused, and lost but now glad that all that is in the past.

The 27-year-old remembered being arrested back when he was just 20 and having the whole world watch him at his lowest.

He added that he is happy God always thought of him and finally delivered him.

Source: .