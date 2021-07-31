Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin take selfies with fans in Carmel-by-the-Sea – KSBW Monterey

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin take selfies with fans in Carmel-by-the-Sea

“He’s such a good guy and I don’t know, I just, he’s been there for me and I call him that I’m here for him too.” Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are the ultimate fan to friendship goals and in a new interview, Billie just revealed how Justin continues to help her in her career. Let’s get into it. Fans know that before Billie Eilish was a Grammy Award winning, A-list artist, she was a huge Justin Bieber fan with posters of Justin all over her bedroom wall. Same Billie, SAME. But once she shot to fame and had the chance to meet Justin for the first time at Coachella, she could hardly hold it together. Again, very relatable. Justin went on to collaborate with Billie on the remix of her song Bad Guy, to which Billie said “ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN.” And since then, the two have remained friends, which was on full display in Billie’s documentary when they FaceTimed after she won Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? “Congrats. Thank you! How you feeling? I’m good!” And now, amid the release of her second album Happier Than Ever, Billie talked about her friendship with Justin Bieber in new interviews with both Sirius XM and Audacy. Billie told Sirius that Justin is a good friend of hers and that he’s been a valuable mentor for her in navigating fame. She echoed this sentiment to Audacy. “I definitely have called him up and been like what do you do? Not really about music but just about fame and like the internet.” Billie explained that she is grateful for her friendship with Justin because he’s one of the few people who understands what it’s like to shoot to musical fame at such a young age and the kinds of things she goes through in her life. “He’s you know, one out of few few people that have had the same you know, things go on online and in his career.” And Billie noted that Justin makes her feel heard and thankfully, she doesn’t always have to pick up the phone and be the one to call him. If he knows she’s going through something, Justin calls her. “So I’ve definitely been like hey so what am I supposed to do here? Do you get nervous to call him like hey? Oh yea, luckily he calls me a lot cuz he’s a little sweetheart, I’ve only gotten the courage to call him one time.” Billie said that she also makes a point to reach out to Justin too and that they show up for each other as friends frequently. And the feeling is mutual in their friendship. Last year, Justin told Apple Music that quote, “It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they love me and just turn their back on you in a second, so if she ever needs me I’m going to be here for her. I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through.” We love their friendship! For more on Billie Eilish click right over here for another Clevver News video. Also, let us know down in the comments below what you think of her new album Happier Than Ever! Honestly I am loving it so far and I’m Happier Than Ever it’s finally here! I’m your host Sussan Mourad, you can find me on socials @Sussan_Mourad, bye guys!

