justice-for-slain-jobseeker,-ini-umoren:-akpan-pleads-guilty-to-murder,-denies-rape

Uduak Frank Akpan, alleged murderer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniubong Ephraim Umore was arraigned at the Akwa Ibom state High Court in Uyo, today, July 26th.

Uduak who was arraigned alongside his father today however pleaded guilty to the murder of Iniubong Umoren, while he denied raping her.

Recall that Akpan lured the 26-year-old graduate of University of Uyo (UNIUYO) with a fake job interview on April 29, killed her and buried her remains in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

Ms Umoren was confirmed dead on April 30 and buried on Friday at her hometown, Nung Ita, Ikot Essien in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile, Frank Uduak Akpan, in an interview with newsmen claimed he killed his victim in self-defense.

Frank, in his not-so-convincing side of the story, said Ini attacked him and he defended himself by hitting her, and the blow led to her death.