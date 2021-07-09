just-one-night-of-sleep-loss-harms-your-well-being,-new-study-finds

(CNN) One night of sleep loss is enough to disrupt your day-to-day mental and physical well-being, according to a new study, and consecutive days of sleep loss can increase these negative impacts.

“Consecutive sleep loss was associated with decreases in positive emotions, increases in negative emotions, and greater frequency of severity of physical symptoms,” said Soomi Lee, lead author of the study, which published Monday in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine.

Lee, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida’s School of Aging Studies and director of the Sleep, Stress and Health (STEALTH) Lab, studies sleep and the diverse factors that influence it across populations.

Adults should get at least seven hours of sleep per night, but 1 in 3 of them don’t, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The negative effects of poor sleep have been well documented, with its occurrence linked to higher risk of a variety of conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and, in another recent study, dementia.

Daily effects of consecutive sleep loss, however, have not been as widely researched. The new study focused specifically on day-to-day adverse effects of sleep loss, which was defined as getting fewer than six hours of sleep nightly, and whether there are cumulative effects of repeated sleep loss on daily well-being.