In this file photo taken on July 27, 2018 former South African president Jacob Zuma stands in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg during his hearing over 16 corruption charges.

Phill MAGAKOE / POOL / bioreports

South Africa’s top court on Tuesday found former president Jacob Zuma in contempt of court following his refusal to appear before a graft panel.

“The Constitutional Court can do nothing but conclude that Mr Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court,” judge Sisi Khampepe said.