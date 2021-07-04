just-in:-pdp-governor-reacts-to-apc’s-invitation,-takes-decision

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said he has no reason to dump his party, the PDP, for the APC

The Bayelsa state governor said this in reaction to a statement by the APC in Bayelsa state asking him to dump the PDP

Diri who reacted through his media aide describe joining APC as political suicide, alleging that the party has no structure in Bayelsa

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state – Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state, has rejected the reported overtures by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for him to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nation reported that Governor Diri, in a statement by his media aide, Kola Oredipe, declared his total commitment to the PDP, saying he is going nowhere.

Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, has said he has no reason to join APC.

. gathers that he described the call for him to dump PDP as unfortunate, provoking and unwelcome.

No reason to leave PDP – Diri

A former deputy governor, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, had earlier called on Diri to take a cue from other PDP governors and dump the party which he described as a “sinking ship”.

The Bayelsa state governor, however, said he remained a strong, committed member of the PDP and had no reason to leave for another now or in the near future.

So far, three PDP governors, David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River), and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) have joined the APC.

Only PDP exists in Bayelsa

Governor Diri added through his aide that it will be political suicide if he joins the APC, alleging that the party does not have a structure in Bayelsa, Leadership also reported.

He said:

“It will be a political suicide to leave the only party that exists in Bayelsa state to join a party that has no root, structure in the state.”

PDP governors say APC is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy

Meanwhile, . had previously reported that despite the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state and his counterpart from Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, the PDP Governors’ Forum declared that it was unshaken.

The governors vowed on Thursday, July 1, that they would resist an alleged attempt by the APC to foist a one-party state on Nigerians.

The forum, in a statement by its director-general, CID Maduabum, claimed the APC presently constituted a threat to the country’s democracy.

