JUST-IN: Minister Collapses In Bauchi, Rushed To Hospital – LEADERSHIP NEWS

Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, on Monday, collapsed while on an official assignment in her native Bauchi State.

The Minister was in Bauchi to launch an empowerment programme at one of the shopping plazas when she suddenly slumped as she tried to deliver her speech at the ceremony.

She was immediately taken away by officials to the Trauma center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for immediate medical attention.

The Minister, who was said to be in Bauchi since Saturday, featured in a live programme on Globe FM station on Sunday and thereafter had other personal engagements which might have exhausted her before the official Monday programme.

Eyewitness account revealed that since she arrived the venue of the ceremony, the Minister had looked withdrawn touching her head occasionally as the programme was going.

Bauchi State deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, was in attendance.

“She just held her head and went down flat but for quick intervention of aides and other officials at the venue who acted promptly and rushed her to the hospital,” the witness said.

Our correspondent who visited the Trauma Center of ATBUTH, saw officials of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment as well as those of the state government, monitoring the situation.

None of the medical personnel approached was ready to speak on the health situation of the Minister.