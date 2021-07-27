Muhyi Rimingado

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command has invited the suspended Chairman, State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption, Muhyi Rimingado for questioning over alleged forged medical report presented before the state house of Assembly.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the development to newsmen in the state on Monday.

DSP Haruna said the command received a petition from the State House of Assembly and the Accountant-General of the state over alleged forged medical report and it has since commenced investigation into the matter.

According to him, “On the 22nd July, 2021, the Kano State House of Assembly and Accountant-General of the state forwarded a petition to the Commissioner of Police, CP Sumaila Dikko against the suspended Anti-Corruption chair, Rimingado over forged medical report presented before the state house of Assembly.

“Today, 26th July, the command invited him and he honoured the invitation.

“Presently, investigation has begun into the matter,” DSP Haruna said.

Recall that the state house of Assembly had at its Monday’s plenary session recommended that the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje sack the Suspended Chairman while the police command should bring him to book for presenting forged medical report to the assembly after it summoned him to appear.

