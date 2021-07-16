just-in:-inec-drops-soludo-and-pdp-for-anambra-governorship-election

The list of candidates for the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra state has been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission dropped the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

In a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC cited Court Order for the exclusion of the Soludo and the PDP.

However the Commission cleared the candidate of the other APGA faction, Chukwuma Micheal Umeoji for the poll.