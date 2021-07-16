Home News Africa Just In: INEC Drops Soludo And PDP For Anambra Governorship Election
News Africa

Just In: INEC Drops Soludo And PDP For Anambra Governorship Election

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
just-in:-inec-drops-soludo-and-pdp-for-anambra-governorship-election

The list of candidates for the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra state has been released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission dropped the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

In a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC cited Court Order for the exclusion of the Soludo and the PDP.

However the Commission cleared the candidate of the other APGA faction, Chukwuma Micheal Umeoji for the poll.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NBC Appeals To Broadcast Stations Not To Give...

COVID-19: Nigeria Runs Out Of Vaccine – NPHCDA

INEC: Why We Excluded Soludo, PDP From Anambra...

Herdsmen: Katsina leads the way as Buhari approves...

Blasphemy: Kano Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar, arrested – bioreports

PHOTOS: Flood ravages parts of Lagos amid heavy...

I pray you’ll be well succeeded, Obasanjo tells...

Nigeria’s breakup: Presidency dislikes truth – Primate Ayodele’s...

Air Force Wings Six New Helicopter Pilots After...

Giroud breaks silence after leaving Chelsea

Leave a Reply