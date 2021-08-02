just-in:-igp-sacks-abba-kyari-as-irt-boss,-appoints-tunji-disu

In new reports, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has appointed DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

DCP Tunji Disu replaces embattled DCP, Abba Kyari who was suspended following a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indictment which linked him with self-confessed fraudster, Ramon Abbas a.k.a. Hushpuppi.

The Force PRO, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement on Monday evening, August 2, 2021.

According to the statement,