just-in:-igp-sacks-abba-kyari-as-irt-boss,-appoints-tunji-disu

In new reports, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has appointed DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
DCP Tunji Disu replaces embattled DCP, Abba Kyari who was suspended following a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indictment which linked him with self-confessed fraudster, Ramon Abbas a.k.a. Hushpuppi.
The Force PRO, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement on Monday evening, August 2, 2021.
According to the statement,
“The posting of the officer is on the heels of Management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the Unit for better service delivery.
Prior to his appointment as the new Head of the IRT, DCP Tunji Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit. He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.”