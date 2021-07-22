just-in:-igboho-to-remain-in-custody-as-beninese-court-releases-wife

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, has ordered that wife of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) be released.

Sunday Igboho and his wife, were arraigned on Thursday, following their arrest at the Cotonou Airport on Monday.

According to bioreports, the court ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

“They just finished from court. The wife is to be released this night and Sunday is to remain in custody. The matter was adjourned till Friday,” an official said.

Sunday Igboho was arraigned at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

A source had said that the activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.

Recall, Bioreports reported how Benin Republic police on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.