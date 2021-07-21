just-in:-harvey-weinstein-denies-11-los-angeles-sex-assault-charges

Harvey Weinstein enters a Manhattan court house as a jury continues with deliberations in his trial on February 24, 2020 in New York City. On Friday the judge asked the jury to keep deliberating after they announced that they are deadlocked on the charges of predatory sexual assault. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/bioreports

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday to all 11 charges of rape and sexual assault against five women in California hotel rooms.

The convicted rapist who is already serving 23 years has been brought back to the city where he once presided over massive, industry-shaking film deals to face more charges that could result in an additional 140 years in prison.

“The not guilty plea is entered,” said Judge Sergio Tapia, after an attorney spoke on behalf of Weinstein, who was present in the courtroom in a wheelchair and wearing a brown jumpsuit.