JUST IN: Gunmen abduct Benue Commissioner’s wife – The Nation Newspaper

By Uja Emmanuel, makurdi

Mrs. Ann Unenge, wife of Benue Commissioner for Lands and Survey has been abducted in Makurdi Benue state capital .

The incident, which is the second in Makurdi, took place less than one week after two women were abducted in a similar fashion.

She was kidnapped around 6:pm on Thursday.

A relation of the commissioner told The Nation Mrs. Ann was abducted shortly after she returned from Daudu town, an outskirt where she went to visit her parents.

She was said to be driving a new model Toyota Highlander,which her abductors also took away.

The Nation gathered there was a struggle between the abductors and Mrs. Ann Unenge at B. Division traffic junction when she attempted to forcefully open the car door.

The gunmen reportedly shot sporadically into the air at the junction to scare away passersby before driving away with their victim, who was shouting on top of her voice.

Benue Police spokesperson Kate Sewuese Anene told The Nation she was not yet aware of the incident.

