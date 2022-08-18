Home NEWS JUST IN: Electricity Workers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks
JUST IN: Electricity Workers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks

The leadership of the National Union Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended the strike embarked upon by the Union, for two weeks.

Bioreports gathered that the decision was a fallout of the conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the striking electricity workers, which ended in Abuja on Wednesday.

At the end of the three-hour-long meeting, the workers agreed to suspend the industrial action which has thrown the country into a total blackout.

The workers expressed optimism that government will listen to the voice of reason and priotise their welfare and wellbeing.

Details shortly…..

