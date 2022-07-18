Home NEWS JUST IN: Bayo Lawal Sworn In As Oyo Deputy Governor
by News
A former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in Oyo State, Barrister Abdulroheem Adebayo Lawal, has been sworn in as the new deputy governor in Oyo State.

Lawal, a native of Kishi in Oke Ogun geo-political zone, took the oath of office administered by the Chief Judge in the state, Justice Munta Abimbola.

The ceremony took place in Ibadan on Monday.

Lawal, until his appointment, was the chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation.

Lawal replaced Engineer Rauf Olaniyan.

Details shortly…..

