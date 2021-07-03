Just In: Bandits Kidnap Katsina SRRBDA Manager – THISDAY Newspapers

By Francis Sardauna

The Dutsin-Ma regional Manager of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), Labaran Muhammed Dandume, was on Thursday night kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Katsina State.

The victim, according to credible sources in Dutsin-ma, was whisked away by the hoodlums who stormed his residence located inside the SRRBDA staff quarters in Dutsin-Ma at about 11.47 p.m on Thursday.

Though details of the incident were sketchy as at press time, sources at the scene of the incident said the gunmen numbering 10 forced him into their vehicle and sped off in an operation that lasted “less than 20 minutes”.

One of the sources said: “Bandits numbering about 10 attacked the staff quarters of SRRBDA in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State yesterday (Thursday), where they kidnapped the SRRBDA Manager, Labaran Muhammed Dandume”.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident and promised to give details later.

The incident is coming as the State Police Command said its operatives had successfully foiled kidnap attempt on Kirijam village in Mahuta ward of Dandume Local Government and rescued nine victims.

SP Isah, in a statement issued to journalists Friday, said: “On 01/07/2021 at about 23:00hrs, bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Kirijam village, Mahuta Ward of Dandume LGA and kidnapped nine (9) persons.

”On receipt of the report, DPO Dandume Division, led a team of Policemen and blocked their possible exit route at Kadawan Maikomo village, Sabuwa LGA. Fortunately, the bandits followed through the route and fell into police ambush. The team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them”.

According to him, the courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degree of bullets wounds.

“In the course of profiling the scene, all the nine (9) abducted persons were rescued unhurt and some GSM phones and food items stolen from the village by the hoodlums were also recovered”.