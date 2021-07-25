Home News Africa JUST IN: APC clears 17 Ogun councils – The Nation Newspaper
JUST IN: APC clears 17 Ogun councils – The Nation Newspaper

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has declared chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress(APC) winners in 17 out of the 20 local government areas in Saturday’s council poll.

Among the winners are veteran journalists and publishers: Wale Adedayo (polled 9,660, Ijebu East); Babatunde Emilola – Gazal( polled 6,178, Ijebu – Ode); Odulate Olashile (polled 20,925 Sagamu); Shuab Ladejobi (polled 14,985 Odogbolu) and Odusanya Bolaji (polled 25,701 Ijebu-North).

Results from the remaining three LGAs – Ado/Odo/Ota, Ifo and Abeokuta- were being expected and may be declared from 1:30pm on Sunday.

About 12 political parties, including Labour Party(LP); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) participated in the exercise.

But a faction of PDP pulled out at the eleventh hour from the contest.

Chairman of OGSIEC, Babatunde Osibodu, who announced the results in batches, described the election as one of the most peaceful, credible and fair in Ogun State.

