JUST IN: Again, Oyo Losses Another First-Class Mornach As Aseyin Of Iseyin Dies

Again Oyo State has lost another first-class traditional ruler, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Adekunle Salawudeen

A palace source said that Oba Salawudeen joined his ancestor on Sunday after a protracted illness.

The source added that his demise would be made official after the necessary traditional protocol.

He stated that the state government has been hinted of the development.

The death of Aseyin comes barely a few months after the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

Bioreports recalls that Oyo State has lost four first-class traditional rulers in 2022.

The traditional rulers are: the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Late Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.