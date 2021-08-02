Home NEWS JUST IN: 32 COVID-19 Delta Variant Cases Confirmed In Four States, FCT – NCDC
JUST IN: 32 COVID-19 Delta Variant Cases Confirmed In Four States, FCT – NCDC

A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre. NOAH SEELAM / bioreports

Thirty-two Delta variant cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in five states across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, spoke about this during the resumed briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on Monday in Abuja.

Nineteen of the cases were reported in Akwa Ibom State.

Ihekweazu listed Lagos, Cross River, and Oyo states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as the places where at least one case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the country.

More to follow…


