Home Technology Just Because You Went To Law School, Doesn’t Mean You Have To Be A Lawyer – Above the Law
Technology

Just Because You Went To Law School, Doesn’t Mean You Have To Be A Lawyer – Above the Law

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
just-because-you-went-to-law-school,-doesn’t-mean-you-have-to-be-a-lawyer-–-above-the-law

(Image via Getty)

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!

What actor, know for roles in 300, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, and How to Train Your Dragon got a law degree at the University of Glasgow?



Sponsored

How A New Data-Driven Approach In Practical Guidance From LexisNexis Is Empowering Lawyers To Gain More Insight And Make Better Decisions

We recently sat down with Daniel Lewis, Vice President of Practical Guidance and Analytical Content at LexisNexis, to discuss Practical Guidance’s new data-driven approach, how…

From Stephanie Wilkins

Hint: He started his legal career as a trainee lawyer, but got fired before he became a qualified lawyer.

See the answer on the next page.



Sponsored

Meet MyCase: Better Practice Management For Today’s Busy Lawyer

Having the right technology is critical to running an efficient and effective law practice today.

From Stephanie Wilkins

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: The latest rumors...

Genshin Impact’s Baal And Kokomi Weapons Leak –...

Did Apple leak the M1 16-inch MacBook Pro?...

Porsche 911 GT3 track test, Mercedes-Benz going all...

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: This official video game...

Motorola Edge 20 unofficial renders give us a...

One Bright Spot From Netflix’s Lackluster Q2 Report...

At Olympics opening, zooming in on the outfits:...

‘Halo Infinite’ technical previews could begin next weekend...

Apex Legends players want simple Warzone map feature...

Leave a Reply