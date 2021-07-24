Just Because You Went To Law School, Doesn’t Mean You Have To Be A Lawyer – Above the Law

(Image via Getty)

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!

What actor, know for roles in 300, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, and How to Train Your Dragon got a law degree at the University of Glasgow?





Hint: He started his legal career as a trainee lawyer, but got fired before he became a qualified lawyer.

