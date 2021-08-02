Home ENTERTAINMENT Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments – Associated Press
ENTERTAINMENT

Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments – Associated Press

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
jussie-smollett-lawyers-get-more-time-to-prepare-arguments-–-associated-press

Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments  Associated PressView Full coverage on Google News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kit Harington Talks Being a Dad, Plus: The...

‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Eileen Davidson...

Coco Austin DEFENDS Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel –...

‘Resort to Love’: Christina Milian’s Netflix rom-com lessons...

‘SAS: Red Notice’ Coming to Netflix in August...

First showing of Aretha biopic Respect – WXYZ-TV...

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella… but not until...

We’re not sure who asked for this, but...

[VIDEO] The Haves and Have Nots Reunion: Angela...

“I can taste their tears already” — BBNaija’s...

Leave a Reply