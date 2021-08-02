ENTERTAINMENT Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments – Associated Press by Bioreports August 3, 2021 written by Bioreports August 3, 2021 Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments Associated PressView Full coverage on Google News 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post ‘Resort to Love’: Christina Milian’s Netflix rom-com lessons – Los Angeles Times next post Coco Austin DEFENDS Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel – Entertainment Tonight You may also like Kit Harington Talks Being a Dad, Plus: The... August 3, 2021 ‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Eileen Davidson... August 3, 2021 Coco Austin DEFENDS Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel –... August 3, 2021 ‘Resort to Love’: Christina Milian’s Netflix rom-com lessons... August 3, 2021 ‘SAS: Red Notice’ Coming to Netflix in August... August 3, 2021 First showing of Aretha biopic Respect – WXYZ-TV... August 3, 2021 Frank Ocean will headline Coachella… but not until... August 3, 2021 We’re not sure who asked for this, but... August 3, 2021 [VIDEO] The Haves and Have Nots Reunion: Angela... August 3, 2021 “I can taste their tears already” — BBNaija’s... August 2, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply