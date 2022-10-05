Jurgen Klopp reveals Manchester City jealousy after Liverpool vs Rangers

Liverpool were in Champions League action on Tuesday evening vs Rangers.

The Reds headed into the game in poor form, but were able to come away with a 2-0 win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring after seven minutes, with Mohamed Salah making it two from the spot eight minutes into the second half.

The result leaves Liverpool second in their group, three points off Napoli who are yet to lose a game.

Following the match, Klopp made some comments that sounded like he was jealous of how Erling Haaland came into Manchester City’s team and scored so many goals:

“It’s not like everything is clicking and we put in one player and he finishes our situations off – That’s not our situation at the moment, as much as I wish it would be,” he said.

The striker Liverpool signed this summer was Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has struggled for form, but looked decent on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, Klopp had this to say on Nunez:

“We can see that. The way the boys up front moved together was extremely, extremely good for only one session working on it, to be honest,” he said.

“We never did it before. We had now one session and that with low intensity because we only played recently.

“You saw how good a striker he is to be constantly in those situations. Everybody saw tonight that this will happen. So all good.”

