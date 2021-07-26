Jump-Start an Electric Car: Is It Possible? Here’s a Way on How to Do It – Tech Times

“Jump Start an Electric Car” maybe something that would confuse people, especially as it is perceived as something that already runs on batteries. Having a dead one would do people no good, but worry not, as it has different components. This includes a 12V battery which resembles that of a traditional fuel engine, used for the same purpose.

Tesla has already spread out supercharger stations in the country, but sometimes, the problem does not have anything to do with range charge.

Jump Start an Electric Car: Is It Possible?

First off, let us answer the question of “Is it possible to jump-start an electric car?” And the answer for this is yes, it is possible as all-electric vehicles have a two-battery setup. One of which is its main batteries for its drivetrain and its mobility and these are known to be the massive ones, usually found in the chassis.

However, the second, less-popular one is found either on the trunk or frunk of the vehicle, and it is the rectangular block of 12V, found in traditional cars. According to Driving Electric, despite running on a Lithium-Ion battery, it still needs the traditional one to power other functions like A/C, radio units, lights, and more.

This way, it does not put stress or reduce the power of the Li-On ones. And yes, this is possible on the Tesla Model 3, S, X, Y, and other EV car brands out there.

How to Jump-Start an Electric Car?

Jump-Starting an electric car needs the traditional power cable for the 12V battery, one’s electric vehicle, and another non-electric car. According to Life Hacker, the source of power mustn’t be an EV or Hybrid, as it may not give a current to power one’s car.

Users need to LOCATE one’s 12V battery inside the electric vehicle and have the non-EV position itself towards it or near it.

Once all variables and equipment are sorted out, hook the positive on the non-EV, and the positive on the electric car (usually under the RED rubber hoods). Next, connect the negative on the non-EV vehicle, and the negative on one’s vehicle.

Wait for ten minutes before turning one’s car on. Lithium-Ion batteries need the assistance of 12V batteries to regain their charge and continue their cycle. However, if the Li-On battery is out of range, then the EV would still be unable to move.

Is it Safe to Jump-Start an EV?

It is safe to Jump-Start an EV, as the 12V battery is essential to charge the Li-On and make all the Auxillary accessories work. However, what is not safe is to use the EV to charge other cars, as some prevent them to do so.

Remember, the 12V battery is the power cell in use before starting the engine. However, once starting the car and having already recharged the Li-On, it would alternate to the lithium battery, like the traditional vehicles.

