July Horoscopes 2021 – Katharine Merlin Horoscopes For July – TownandCountrymag.com

Pisces: February 20-March 20

July 1-15: It might be difficult to avoid getting tangled up in others problems early this month, but you will find that you’re better off not trying to rescue someone who doesn’t appreciate you help, especially near the 7th. With the Sun lighting up the most creative angle of your solar chart, new projects will inspire you and entertainment and social fun are in the spotlight near the 10th.

