July Horoscopes 2021 – Katharine Merlin Horoscopes For July – TownandCountrymag.com

Cancer: June 21-July 22
July 1-15: Obstacles you encounter on the 1st are telling you to look in different directions for solutions. With sensitive Venus confronting harsh Saturn on the 7th, no one is likely to be in a good mood, but your own projects and plans will be gathering momentum by a bright new moon in your birth sign on the 10th, so hold on. Look for a balance between being proactive and receptive on the 13th.
Left: Princess Diana
Leo: July 23-August 23
July 1-15: Your will to win is intensified by aggressive Mars in your birth sign, but don’t overdo it on the 1st and 2nd. Challenging aspects peaking with Venus colliding with Saturn on the 7th make progress slow. Give yourself a chance to step back and regroup near the 10th. Your charm will enable you to finesse tricky situations near the 13th, and you can count on others’s support on the 15th.
Left: James Baldwin
Virgo: August 24-September 23
July 1-15: Your ability to be persistent may be tested near the 1st, but don’t be deterred. The crossed signals of the 6th are due to miscommunication, and even if others’ fuzzy thinking annoys you, you’ll still be in position to launch a plan or do some brilliant networking near the new Moon of the 10th. Whatever is going on behind the scenes in your life appears riveting near the 13th.
Left: Freddie Mercury
Libra: September 24-October 23
July 1-15: Friendships and long-range plans will demand both attention and adjustments between the 1st and 8th. It wouldn’t be helpful to take others’s reluctance to heart when Venus opposes Saturn on the 7th. Being independent is the best antidote. The bright new Moon of the 10th highlights your accomplishments and aspects near the 13th stir passions.
Left: Alfred Nobel
Scorpio: October 24-November 22
July 1-15: Frustrations you encounter on the 1st are telling you to back off and wait out various challenges. Others appear to be giving off ambiguous signals especially near the 6th. The new Moon of the 10th highlights distant contacts and urges you to explore new places and people, and by the time Venus and Mars conjoin near the 12th and 13th, your magnetism will be peaking.
Left: Indira Gandhi
Sagittarius: November 23-December 21
July 1-15: The 5th is the moment to do some brainstorming but aspects on the 6th and 7th indicate that partners won’t be receptive until you formulate your plans more clearly. More security and emotional connection are in the spotlight during the new Moon of the 10th.
Left: Bruce Lee
Capricorn: December 22-January 20
July 1-15: Until the 8th you’re best off proceeding cautiously, especially on the financial front. Saturn is traveling through the money angle of your solar chart and with its opposition to Venus on the 7th, others don’t appear particularly sympathetic or helpful. The new Moon of the 10th is a game changer in numerous situations, particularly close, personal relationships.
Left: Muhammad Ali
Aquarius: January 21-February 19
July 1-15: You seem to be under pressure near the 1st and 2nd, but partners and associates are reacting to their own stresses and taking it out on you. Try to avoid personalizing others behavior until a serious of harsh aspects pass by the 8th. Work will become engrossing and rewarding near the 10th and your relationships will be sweetened by your own ability to harmonize near the 13th.
Left: Virginia Woolf
Pisces: February 20-March 20
July 1-15: It might be difficult to avoid getting tangled up in others problems early this month, but you will find that you’re better off not trying to rescue someone who doesn’t appreciate you help, especially near the 7th. With the Sun lighting up the most creative angle of your solar chart, new projects will inspire you and entertainment and social fun are in the spotlight near the 10th.
Left: Nina Simone
Aries: March 21-April 20
July 1-15: If you feel as if your actions are being stymied near the 1st
and 6th, what you really need to do is realign your priorities. Saturn in Aquarius right now is all about restructuring your future. The new Moon of the 10th signals lifestyle and home-related changes, and with Venus and Mars aligning in the most pleasure-oriented part of your solar chart on the 13th, it’s also time to play.
Left: Maya Angelou
Taurus: April 21-May 21
July 1-15: The urge to break free from restrictions that are holding you back will be hard to resist near the 3rd, but you will probably have to deal with the backlash near the 7th. You do need a breath of fresh air in your life and with the Cancer new Moon of the 10th highlighting your communication angle, be ready to reach out and cover new ground. Venus in Leo ignites emotions on the 13th.
Left: Audrey Hepburn
Gemini: May 22-June 20
July 1-15: Be ready to smooth out tangled issues especially on the 6th when your ruling planet, Mercury, is out of favor with elusive Neptune. Misunderstandings may cloud the air on the 7th and the new Moon energy of the 10th tunes you into your craving for more security. The period between the 12th and 15th will be enjoyable and reassuring, and any clouds promise to lift.
Left: Josephine Baker
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io