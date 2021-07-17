July Call of Duty: Warzone Banwave Removes 50k Hackers; Fans Still Upset – GameRant

Despite the latest banwave removing Call of Duty: Warzone hackers, the community remains frustrated and asks Raven for better anti-cheat methods.

While Call of Duty: Warzone continues to be incredibly popular with players, one aspect that the game has constantly struggled with is cheating. Considering that the game is free to play, anyone is capable of creating an account and logging in, which is partly why platforms like the PC have experienced a rising tide of hackers. Over the past year, frustrations have continued to rise among players as the seemingly endless wave of cheating and hacking doesn’t appear to have an end in sight.

Activision and Raven Software continue to try and stem the tide of cheating, turning to ban waves to primarily handle the job of removing cheaters. Activision has also gotten creative in its fight against hackers by taking down YouTube videos highlighting or advertising Call of Duty: Warzone hacks and cheats. Even with all these moves, the game being free to play means there’s a constant struggle to keep these players out.

Halfway through the month of July, Raven Software has given a brief security update, confirming that as of July 16, the latest banwaves removed 50,000 accounts. While that appears to be a large number, the reality is that 50,000 is actually quite small compared to Activision’s claim that Warzone has over 100 million players. While removing known cheaters of any kind helps the community, many fans are indicating that this latest banwave isn’t enough and more actions need to be taken.

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update! Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫 Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

Replies to Raven’s Twitter statement came fast, with the majority of frustrated Call of Duty: Warzone players calling for more anti-cheat methods such as two-factor authentication. As of now, players who are banned can simply create a new account and continue as though nothing happened, basically invalidating the anti-cheat work done by the developers.

50,000 accounts banned, 50,000 more were made! 🤣 — Mystery (@internalcnflct) July 16, 2021

Two-factor authentication would be great in order to avoiding multiple accounts.. I’m actually curious to see if your anti-cheat update is finally serious or if you are going to take us for idiots one more time. — Rebecca (@DeltaKila) July 16, 2021

We ran into a bunch of level 7 cheaters today. Now we know why 😂 you banned their account so they had to create new ones this morning. What a joke. 😂 — MacsLoud (@MacsLoud) July 16, 2021

The other issue seems to be the amount of people caught in the banwave who claim to be innocent and never cheated in the first place. Some Warzone players have even gone to extreme lengths to prove their innocence. This leads many in the community to question how the current anti-cheat system flags accounts and whether or not it’s actually finding the correct perpetrators. For many fans, these banwaves are not going far enough to correct the actual hacking problems the game is constantly under siege from.

Same old story for me as well! account got stolen, i got it recoverd, 2 weeks later I get permanently banned for wat the hacker did. says I was the owner of the account when the manipulation of game data took place..im confused, why would i RECOVER my account if i was the Hacker? — Ant Geiger (@aegeiger1120) July 17, 2021

I was permanently banned from nowhere and I have not used any type of hacks and I have invested a lot of money in that account, how bad there — Eder david (@eder06243805) July 16, 2021

In terms of cheating and hacking, things seems to be escalating for the game according to an anti-cheat Twitter account. In fact, the account warned of new Warzone hacking tools that can now infiltrate consoles, making it more of a trend instead of just on PC where the issue is currently a huge issue. Essentially, the new hacking tools utilize machine learning to send inputs to the user’s controller whenever a valid target is visible. This means that hackers simply need to aim at enemies and the program will take care of the rest.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

