July 4 fireworks live stream and on TV: What time to watch and who has the best lineup – The Washington Post

Host: Actress and singer Vanessa Williams

Performers: The concert special will be prerecorded (though the fireworks will be live), with musical acts including Jimmy Buffett, Cynthia Erivo, Gladys Knight, Auli’i Cravalho, Christopher Jackson, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Jennifer Nettles, Train and a cappella group Pentatonix, as well as Broadway stars Laura Osnes and Ali Stroker.

Extras: As is tradition, Jack Everly will conduct the National Symphony Orchestra. Soprano star Renée Fleming will kick off the broadcast with the national anthem, and later, three astronauts will say hello from the International Space Station.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

When: 8 to 10 p.m. (an hour-long encore airs directly after)

Hosts: Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry and actor Ryan Eggold

Performers: Blake Shelton, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Reba McEntire and OneRepublic are scheduled to take the stage, and the Jonas Brothers will perform a medley of their hits along with special guest Marshmello.

Extras: The network promises a “spectacular drone light show” for the first time ever to honor Team USA heading to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games.

“CNN’s Fourth in America Special”

Where: The network will feature firework shows across the country, from Washington to New York to Nashville to San Francisco.

How to watch: The show streams live on CNN.com as well as CNN apps for mobile devices and TVs.

Hosts: Dana Bash and Don Lemon will anchor East Coast, Southern and Midwest coverage, with Ana Cabrera and Victor Blackwell taking the West Coast.

Performers: The Beach Boys and John Stamos, Kool and the Gang, Nelly, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Flo Rida, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Blues Traveler, Trisha Yearwood, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Susanna Hoffs, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are among those set to put on a show.

