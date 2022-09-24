July 24th: Sunday’s Football Accumulator – 7/1

With the return of Europe’s elite just around the corner, we still have a stacked weekend of fixtures on our hands. So, for those of you looking to stick on a Sunday acca, we have found a handful of helpful tips that are worth keeping an eye out for.

Sunday July 24th

BST src1:3src Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC

Putting in an impressive display away at Nashville last weekend as they claimed a deserved 2-1 victory on the road, Los Angeles are enjoying quite the MLS run. Managing to hand five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale a debut last time out, the Blacks are tipped as a standout pick to claim this season’s Western Conference title. Opening up Sunday’s fixtures holding a one-point buffer over the chasing pack, Head Coach Steve Cherundolo has now seen his high-flying squad win four of their last five domestic contests. With their eye-catching run of form highlighted by victories against both LA Galaxy and New York RB, LAFC will be looking to lay down another marker here. Finding a clinical edge in the final third and undoubtedly boosted by Bale’s arrival at the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles have also suffered just a single defeat over the past two months. On the flip side, while Cherundolo’s side might be battling it out at the top of the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas are in a completely different situation. Sat rock-bottom of the table and last seen getting hit with a 3-src drumming against Real Salt Lake on the road, Sunday’s hosts face a huge task in Missouri. Likewise, the Wizards also hold a worrying record against the title contenders. Suffering back-to-back 3-1 and 4-src losses at the hands of LAFC, we’re backing a similar away win.

Tip: Los Angeles FC win @ 23/2src

15:srcsrc Avai vs Flamengo

Last seen earlier in the week putting in another hugely impressive play on home soil, the mood in Flamengo’s camp should be at a red-hot high. Eventually storming their way to a thumping 4-src victory against Juventude, the Brazilian giants are in the midst of what has become a real purple patch. Only continuing to skyrocket their way up the Serie A standings, Head Coach Dorival Júnior has been filled with praise for his side’s remarkable run of form. On a run that stems all the way back to June 22nd, the Urubu have now won seven of their previous eight matchups across all formats. Smelling the chance to lay down another marker on Sunday afternoon, Flamengo have also continued to shine with their recent displays at the back. On a run that is highlighted by a 2-src win against Atletico-MG earlier in the month, the one-time Palmeiras boss has seen his side land three clean sheets on the spin. Knowing that they have a real chance to move within striking distance of the top-four here, Avai could be in for another stern test this weekend. Last seen getting hit with a 1-src loss away at Ceara on the road, Sunday’s hosts are still firmly looking over their shoulder at the drop zone. Losing three of their last four domestic contests, a run underlined by a 4-src drumming against Bragantino on July 9th, the top-flight returners have also won just one of their previous six outings. Likewise, losing back-to-back meetings against Flamengo by an aggregate score of 9-1, we’re backing an away victory here.

Tip: Flamengo win & Under five goals @ 1/1

2src:srcsrc Juventude vs Ceara

Starting with Sunday’s guests, putting in a gritty display earlier in the week as they claimed a 1-src victory at home against Avai, Ceara are in the midst of what has been a hugely impressive run. Climbing their way up the Serie A table, Marquinhos Santos’ side have gained plenty of praise from across Brazil this season. With their purple patch highlighted by a stellar 3-1 win against Corinthians, the Vozão have now won four of their last five matchups across all formats. Likewise, winning each of their last three domestic showdowns on the spin, Ceara also extended on their Copa Sudamericana run thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory against the Strongest earlier in the month. Shipping just a single strike on their three-match Serie A winning run, Santos’ side have a real chance to close their top-six deficit. On the flip side, last seen putting in a woeful display as they were blown away thanks to a 4-src defeat against Flamengo, Juventude are sat rock-bottom of the table and six points adrift of safety. Tipped as a landslide pick to lose their top-flight status this season, Sunday’s hosts have also failed to win any of their previous nine contests across all formats. Likewise, Eduardo Baptista’s men have collected just a single point from any of their last four matchups at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi. With Ceara losing just one of their eight meetings against the leading relegation scrappers, we’re backing an away draw no bet here.

Tip: Ceara draw no bet @ 19/2src

Our Sunday Accumulator:

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC – Los Angeles FC win @ 23/2src

Avai vs Flamengo – Flamengo win & Under five goals @ 1/1

Juventude vs Ceara – Ceara draw no bet @ 19/2src

